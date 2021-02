LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Yu Sato scored his first goal during the Lincoln Stars’ outburst on Monday night. Sato found the back of the net on a 2nd-period wrist shot in Lincoln’s 6-2 win at Sioux Falls. Sato is the first Japanese-born player in franchise history.

🚨 Yu never forget your first! 🚨@yusato_17 with a LASER for goal No. 1 in the @USHL! #AllAboard🚂 pic.twitter.com/JrC3Z1RVuu — Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) February 16, 2021

The Stars also got a pair of goals from Jack O’Leary in the win.

