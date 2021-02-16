Advertisement

Test Nebraska site at Gateway Mall closes early due to cold weather

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 16, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Gateway Mall Test Nebraska site in Lincoln closed early on Monday because of issues operating heaters in the extreme cold. The testing site will reopen tomorrow at its normal time.

Those registered for testing at any site should regularly check messages for updates, as notification via text or email will be sent notifying those registered of any schedule changes.

While the weather may impact testing to some extent, Nebraskans are encouraged to register for testing. Visit the Test Nebraska website for details on your preferred location. Free testing is available to any resident wanting one. Those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who are experiencing any symptoms are encouraged to schedule an appointment at one of the more than 60 Test Nebraska sites.

Visit Testnebraska.com, or TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish, to schedule an appointment. Those with questions about testing, or who need help completing the online assessment, can call the Test Nebraska hotline at (402) 207-9377.

