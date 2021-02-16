UNL: LES advises university of initial rolling blackout phase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It appears there may be a better understanding of where the origins of a possible rolling blackout phase for Lincoln may begin.

In a tweet posted by University Housing & Dining Services late Monday night, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has been informed that it may be in the initial phase for a rolling blackout.

https://twitter.com/UNLHousing/status/1361548194925142018

An e-mail sent out to UNL students, obtained by 10/11 NOW, also indicates the same message: the decision is coming from the Southwest Power Pool to LES, not from Lincoln’s power company itself.

“We wanted to make you aware that LES has informed the university that we may be in an initial phase for a blackout to reduce strain on the power grid,” the e-mail stated. “This loss of power is anticipated to last between 30 to 60 minutes. With the expected duration the building temperature should only change slightly. As this decision comes from the Southwest Power Pool to LES, the timing is unknown. Because we do not know when blackouts may occur, we ask that you prepare accordingly.”

Earlier Monday, speaking to 10/11 NOW, LES said there’s no way of knowing when or where power will be shut down to a specific area. The decision comes directly from SPP to LES, with just a few minutes notice given.

