Weather Alert Day: More record-setting cold Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After many locations set new record low temperatures and some set new record coldest high temperatures Monday, it looks like more of the same is in store for Tuesday in Central and Eastern Nebraska. There is a chance of snow in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas late Tuesday into early Wednesday. A warming trend is expected through the week so high temperatures above 30° look to return by the end of the week.

High pressure will settle across the Missouri River valley tonight and that will lead to mostly clear skies and very, very cold temperatures in Central and Eastern Nebraska. In the western part of the state, clouds should increase which will help keep temperatures warmer tonight, but it will still be cold. Low temperatures across much of Central and Eastern Nebraska will likely be around -20 to -30. If this does happen, several new record low temperatures will likely be set Tuesday, February 16th. While the day should begin mostly sunny, by the afternoon it looks to be partly to mostly cloudy. This should help keep temperatures very cold with afternoon high temperatures around -5 to 5. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon Tuesday across most of the area with wind chills as low as -30 to -40 likely. Wind chills could be as low as -45 to -50 in some locations. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin within ten minutes in those conditions.

Record low temperatures are likely across much of Central and Eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Forecast wind chills at 7am Tuesday morning. (KOLN)

Wind Chill Warning in effect through Tuesday morning for much of the area. Wind chills as low as -30 to -40 likely. (KOLN)

An upper level trough should move across the region Tuesday. This is the main reason for the increase in clouds Tuesday. There is also a chance of flurries and light snow showers in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas last Tuesday into early Wednesday. Very little to no snowfall accumulation is expected. Some locations might see up to 1″ of snow. Wednesday looks to be mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the teens and 20s.

Another bitterly cold day Tuesday with high temperatures in the single digits above and below zero across much of the area. (KOLN)

Warming trend begins Wednesday. (KOLN)

The warming trend should continue through the week with highs reaching the upper 20s to mid 30s this weekend. There is another chance of snow Saturday and Sunday with a storm system in the region.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.