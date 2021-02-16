“We’re not out of the woods”: SPP says be prepared for more outages

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officials from the Southwest Power Pool, which monitors energy supply and demand for a 14-state area across the central U.S., including Nebraska, said customers in the area should be prepared for more potential outages Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“We’re not out of the woods”, said Lanny Nickell with the SPP. “We expect that tonight, load will pick up. We’ll start to see more and more consumption as the evening grows, and it’s possible we could be back into this situation later tonight. If we survive tonight, we could be back in this tomorrow.”

The rolling outages experienced in Lincoln and around the region came as the SPP issued their first level three emergencies in the organization’s 80-year history Monday and Tuesday.

The emergency on Monday was to help them reduce a load of 641 megawatts, or about 1.5% of their total peak demand on that day. On Tuesday, they had to shed 2700 megawatts, or about 6% of their peak demand. Monday’s rolling outages lasted about 50 minutes. Tuesday, it was a little over 3 hours.

When SPP issues a level 3 emergency, their power partners like LES and NPPD begin to implement their plan to shed demand, usually by beginning rolling outages. The providers usually get only minutes’ notice before the measures need to begin, as SPP waits as long as possible before implementing the level 3 emergency.

“We held off as long as we possibly could to make the call to interrupt service in a controlled fashion”, Nickell said. “If we don’t act quickly, the situation can get out of hand and evolve into an uncontrolled situation that is longer-lasting and possibly even of a greater magnitude.”

SPP called the conditions across the region a “perfect storm” of factors that led to extremely high demand and supply challenges. The main factor is the record-low temperatures sweeping across the area. They said they’re also seeing fuel supply challenges.

SPP said they began preparing for this weather event over a week ago, but “despite these plans, the severe weather we experienced began to hamper our ability to balance the supply we had available to us with the demand.”

They continued to stress the importance that people in the region continue to do all they can to conserve energy, especially during the morning and evening hours, when demand tends to be at its peak.

While SPP works to maintain regional reliability, we continue to urge our member companies to instruct consumers across our service territory to conserve electricity at home & work, and to follow their local utility’s directions regarding safety, conservation & potential outages. — Southwest Power Pool (@SPPorg) February 16, 2021

