Breaking The Bonds Of Bitter Cold...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures are still expected to drop below zero in many areas Wednesday night...but the worst of this “Arctic Outbreak” is now behind us...

Although “below-average” temperatures will continue to dominate the days ahead...a slow warming trend will mean an end to the brutally cold conditions of the past 10 days or so. Overnight low temperatures Wednesday night will fall between 5° and -5° for much of the region as skies remain partly-to-mostly cloudy. A few flurries or light snow showers will be possible at times but no “accumulating” snow is expected. Temperatures will continue to slowly warm on Thursday with readings returning to the teens-and-lower 20s by afternoon...with mostly cloudy skies early in the day becoming partly-to-mostly sunny during the afternoon. Another chilly night on tap for Thursday night...but most areas should stay on the plus-side of 0°. Friday looks like the mildest day of the work week with high temperatures returning to the mid-to-upper 20s...and in Lincoln...it would mean a daytime high in the 20s-or-warmer for the first time since February 5th...that’s TWO WEEKS. Slowly warming temperatures should continue into the upcoming weekend...with highs on Saturday expected to reach the lower 30s and highs on Sunday likely in the mid 30s. It’s important to note that the excessive snow cover on the ground...along with the possibility of enhanced cloudiness due to weak weather systems or fog...may impact our daily high temperatures. After such a long period of bitterly cold temperatures...we certainly believe that weather conditions will be turning noticeably warmer...but it’s possible our current forecasts may be just a bit optimistic as far as daytime highs are concerned. However...let there be no doubt...you will notice a significant warm-up in the days ahead.

Precipitation “chances” remain small during this upcoming pattern-change...but we will have to mention a small chance for flurries or light snow showers on Friday...and again Saturday night-into-Sunday. Neither of these systems look “significant” at this time but as always...we’ll keep an eye on them. Mainly dry conditions are then expected to continue into the middle of next week...with another chance for precipitation appearing to be possible by Thursday which is just outside our 7-Day forecast window...stay tuned.

The Lincoln Forecast...

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly-to-mostly cloudy and cold...with flurries or very light snow showers possible in the evening. Little-or-no accumulation expected. Lows from around 0° to -4°. Light and variable wind of less than 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Some morning clouds...then becoming partly-to-mostly sunny and a little bit warmer. Highs in the mid-to-upper teens. Northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold...but not quite as cold. Lows around 0° to 4°. West-southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and a little bit milder...with a 10% chance for flurries or very light snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Light south winds of 5 to 10 mph.

