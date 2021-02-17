Cold weather keeping local HVAC technicians busy with heating repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The sub-zero temperatures we’ve been seeing over the last two weeks have been keeping a lot of people inside.

But it hasn’t been comfortable for everyone, like people who’ve had broken furnaces.

“We’ve had some guys that have houses that their furnaces aren’t running, we’ve had some houses at 31 degrees, 34 degrees,” said John Henry’s HVAC Service Technician, Thaddeus Bertsch.

Over the last few days, Bertsch said they’ve seen a lot of frozen water lines, but most problems stem from furnaces.

Either not working, or not producing heat. He said most are just fine, they’re just old.

“They’re over their life expectancy, and efficiency is very low and they’re just doing everything they can but just cannot keep up,” said Bertsch.

But it doesn’t have to get to this point.

“Most filters need to be checked monthly, be replaced every three months regardless... make sure it’s not restricted, also make sure your flue pipes outside are not frozen as well as the intakes with the subzero temps,” said Bertsch.

Or if you have problems with frozen water lines, keep a trickle of water coming out of your faucet.

“And also opening up cabinets under faucets to allow room temperature air get in there,” said Bertsch.

John Henry’s told 10/11 NOW another important thing to have is a working carbon monoxide detector incase anything dangerous happens with your furnace, you’ll know right away.

