“Continue conserving energy”: Level 2 Energy Emergency Alert in effect

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officials from the Southwest Power Pool, which monitors energy supply and demand for a 14-state area across the central U.S., including Nebraska, said customers in the area should be prepared for more potential outages Wednesday morning.

The SPP issued a level 2 Energy Emergency Alert Tuesday evening, which is one step below the stage where they would once again require providers to begin rolling outages.

Currently, SPP has enough generating capacity online to meet system-wide demand, but this step is being taken to mitigate the risk of outages.

According to a news release sent Tuesday evening, “SPP’s forecasts anticipate that due to high load and persistent cold weather, it is likely its system will continue to fluctuate between EEA levels over the next 48 hours and may require issuance of controlled interruptions of service.”

LES has been notified SPP has moved back to an EEA level 2, the same level as last night. Please conserve energy where you can and we will let you know if we are notified of further action required. Please utilize backup plans if you rely on overnight medical devices. https://t.co/3Ikx87gUzN — Lincoln Electric Sys (@LESupdates) February 17, 2021

The rolling outages experienced in Lincoln and around the region came as the SPP issued their first level three emergencies in the organization’s 80-year history Monday and Tuesday.

The emergency on Monday was to help them reduce a load of 641 megawatts, or about 1.5% of their total peak demand on that day. On Tuesday, they had to shed 2700 megawatts, or about 6% of their peak demand. Monday’s rolling outages lasted about 50 minutes. Tuesday, it was a little over 3 hours.

When SPP issues a level 3 emergency, their power partners like LES and NPPD begin to implement their plan to shed demand, usually by beginning rolling outages. The providers usually get only minutes’ notice before the measures need to begin, as SPP waits as long as possible before implementing the level 3 emergency.

“We held off as long as we possibly could to make the call to interrupt service in a controlled fashion”, Nickell said. “If we don’t act quickly, the situation can get out of hand and evolve into an uncontrolled situation that is longer-lasting and possibly even of a greater magnitude.”

SPP called the conditions across the region a “perfect storm” of factors that led to extremely high demand and supply challenges. The main factor is the record-low temperatures sweeping across the area. They said they’re also seeing fuel supply challenges.

SPP said they began preparing for this weather event over a week ago, but “despite these plans, the severe weather we experienced began to hamper our ability to balance the supply we had available to us with the demand.”

They continued to stress the importance that people in the region continue to do all they can to conserve energy, especially during the morning and evening hours, when demand tends to be at its peak.

Ways you can conserve energy (Lincoln Electric System)

