Advertisement

Deputies find marijuana, THC gummies & more than $16,000 in cash during narcotics warrant

Elisa Dominguez and Henock Ngoyi
Elisa Dominguez and Henock Ngoyi(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested two people involved in an ongoing narcotics investigation where they found marijuana, thousands of dollars in cash and THC gummies.

LSO said deputies served a search warrant on Tuesday as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation with the Narcotics Task Force.

The search warrant was for an apartment on Walker street. According to LSO, Elisa Dominguez was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating drug law, evading the drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.

LSO said Henock Ngoyi was also arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating drug law, evading drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said at that apartment deputies found 59.5 ounces of marijuana, 6 packages of THC gummies, $16,150 cash, a scale and a shipping label printer.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LES “optimistic” we won’t see more rolling outages Tuesday
Southwest Power Pool (SPP)
UPDATE: “We’re not out of the woods”: SPP raises to alert level 2
Thomas Lally
Baby brought to hospital with fractures & head injury, father arrested
The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department lowered the COVID-19 Risk Dial down to mid-yellow...
Lincoln Mayor has goal to begin vaccinating teachers in 3 weeks
Additional blackouts expected, Norris Public Power says

Latest News

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire Tuesday at a home on S 46th Street.
Pets rescued from house fire in East Lincoln
Guang Gatwech
LSO: Marijuana, cash, Xanax pills and defaced firearm found in narcotics search warrant
Miko Williams
LPD: Woman backs up car, hits person following argument
Nebraska COVID-19/Coronavirus Vaccine Update
Nebraska likely to get 60,000 vaccine doses this week