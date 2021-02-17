Deputies find marijuana, THC gummies & more than $16,000 in cash during narcotics warrant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested two people involved in an ongoing narcotics investigation where they found marijuana, thousands of dollars in cash and THC gummies.

LSO said deputies served a search warrant on Tuesday as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation with the Narcotics Task Force.

The search warrant was for an apartment on Walker street. According to LSO, Elisa Dominguez was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating drug law, evading the drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.

LSO said Henock Ngoyi was also arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating drug law, evading drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said at that apartment deputies found 59.5 ounces of marijuana, 6 packages of THC gummies, $16,150 cash, a scale and a shipping label printer.

