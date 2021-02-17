Energy Emergency Alert to move to Level 3 at 9 a.m.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Energy Emergency Alert level will move to Level 3 at 9 a.m., according to the Nebraska Public Power District.

Level 3 is where the Southwest Power Pool, which monitors energy supply and demand for a 14-state area across the central U.S., including Nebraska, begins asking its suppliers to issue temporary, rolling blackouts.

“WE HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED THAT SPP WILL BE MOVING TO AN ENERGY EMERGENCY ALERT LEVEL 3 AT 9 A.M. This may affect service to our customers. We will have very little, if any, notice of where these interruptions may take place. Please prepare for outages lasting 45 minutes or longer,” NPPD tweeted on Tuesday morning. “We ask that you continue to conserve electricity and make plans in case your power is interrupted over the next 24-48 hours.”

Norris Public Power District, which covers much of Lancaster, Seward, Gage, Thayer, and Jefferson counties, also said to prepare for outages.

“SPP has moved to EEA Level 3. Rolling blackouts may begin without notice. Expect 60-90 minutes if you experience an outage,” Norris Public Power tweeted.

Lincoln Electric Systems says they have been in contact with SPP officials, and that “at this time, we remain in Energy Alert Level 2.”

“We will let you know if a decision is made to move back to Level 3 and begin subsequent rotating outages,” LES said in a tweet.

This is a developing situation, and more information will be released when it becomes available.

