Fatigued Huskers lose at Maryland, 64-50

Nebraska Guard
Nebraska Guard(Nebraska Athletics)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team ran out of gas on Monday during a 64-50 loss at Maryland. The Huskers, playing their 6th game in 11 days, gave up a 15-4 run by Maryland over the final 7 minutes.

“Our guys are completely exhausted right now,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said. “I thought our guys played hard. I didn’t think it was an effort thing tonight. I think we’re wearing down. I do think a lot of it is fatigue.”

After trading blows with Maryland, the Huskers shot just 29 percent in the second half. That includes a 2-of-14 performance from beyond the arc. Hoiberg says turnovers, free throw shooting, and missed layups were contributing factors in the loss.

Nebraska’s record drops to 5-13 overall (1-10 Big Ten). The Huskers and Terrapins will play again on Wednesday in College Park. The game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on BTN.

Nebraska guard Teddy Allen led the Huskers with 18 points on Tuesday.

