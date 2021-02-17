Advertisement

Getting a little better each day

A slow warming trend is in the forecast
A slow warming trend is in the forecast(1011 Weather Team)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday morning will still be very cold, but nowhere near as cold as the last couple of mornings. Temperatures early this morning will be around zero with the wind chill from 5 to 15 below. There is a slight chance for flurries or a few light snow showers through mid morning but no accumulation is expected. Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon and not as cold. Highs in the mid teens with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.

It will be warmer Wednesday afternoon but still well below average.
It will be warmer Wednesday afternoon but still well below average.(1011 Weather Team)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday night with lows around 3 below and a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Thursday will be a bit more sunnier and slightly warmer, however, it will still be cold and well below the average of 41 degrees for February 18. Partly sunny on Friday with a small chance for a flurry but it will be warmer with the afternoon high in the mid 20s.

We have a chance to make it to freezing Saturday afternoon under partly sunny skies. A chance for scattered snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning with no significant accumulation expected. Partly sunny Sunday afternoon with the high in the mid 30s.

Partly to mostly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday with highs both days around 40.

As the Beatles once said in a song called Getting Better, “It’s getting better all the time”

Small chances for precipitation over the next 7 days. High temperatures get back the seasonal...
Small chances for precipitation over the next 7 days. High temperatures get back the seasonal average by early next week.(1011 Weather Team)

