GI man arrested after stealing city vehicle

Grand Island Police arrested Tevin Rondeau, 27, after he stole a city-owned vehicle Tuesday.
Grand Island Police arrested Tevin Rondeau, 27, after he stole a city-owned vehicle Tuesday.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man has been arrested after stealing a city vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Grand Island Police arrested 27-year-old Tevin Rondeau for theft by unlawful taking, flight to avoid arrest and criminal mischief.

GIPD said while a community service officer was collecting an abandoned bicycle near 10th and Walnut, Rondeau, who’s listed as homeless, got in the officer’s city-owned vehicle and fled.

A short time later, a police officer saw the van and attempted to pull it over, but Rondeau sped away.

Police were able to eventually catch up with him, take him into custody near Highway 281 and Old Potash.

GIPD said the door panel on the driver’s side was damaged when Rondeau took the vehicle.

