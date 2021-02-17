HS Basketball Scoreboard (Tuesday, Feb. 16)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below are the high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Feb. 16 . By The Associated Press.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Beatrice 63, Wahoo 62
Omaha Concordia 73, Douglas County West 57
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
NSAA Playoffs
Class B Sub-District
District B-2
Elkhorn North 65, Elkhorn 60
District B-4
Crete 44, Beatrice 37
Norris 57, Nebraska City 12
District B-5
Final
South Sioux City 57, Blair 46
Class C-1 Sub-District
Final
Scottsbluff 76, Gering 51
Class C-1 Sub-District
District C1-2
Lincoln Christian 37, Malcolm 33
District C1-3
Louisville 76, Boys Town 16
District C1-5
North Bend Central 38, Arlington 22
District C1-8
Grand Island Central Catholic 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 24
District C1-10
Broken Bow 70, Ainsworth 43
Class C-2 Sub-District
District C2-1
Freeman 44, Tri County 21
District C2-3
Guardian Angels 84, Tekamah-Herman 33
District C2-4
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Omaha Nation 35
District C2-5
Crofton 71, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41
District C2-6
Clarkson/Leigh 41, Stanton 16
District C2-12
Bridgeport 77, Bayard 48
Class D-1 Sub-District
District D1-2
Weeping Water 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33
District D1-3
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Osmond 25
District D1-6
Twin River 48, High Plains Community 40
District D1-7
Heartland 33, Deshler 27
District D1-8
Shelton 68, Harvard 15
District D1-9
Amherst 54, Alma 48, OT
Pleasanton 69, Axtell 30
District D1-12
South Platte 70, Minatare 15
Class D-2 Sub-District
District D2-2
Exeter/Milligan 65, Nebraska Lutheran 21
District D2-7
Franklin 35, Red Cloud 12
District D2-8
Loomis 50, Bertrand 34
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 59, Brady 14
District D2-9
Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Wallace 23
District D2-11
Leyton 37, Creek Valley 18
