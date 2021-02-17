Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Tuesday, Feb. 16)

(WITN Sports)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below are the high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Feb. 16 . By The Associated Press.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Beatrice 63, Wahoo 62

Omaha Concordia 73, Douglas County West 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

NSAA Playoffs

Class B Sub-District

District B-2

Elkhorn North 65, Elkhorn 60

District B-4

Crete 44, Beatrice 37

Norris 57, Nebraska City 12

District B-5

Final

South Sioux City 57, Blair 46

Class C-1 Sub-District

Final

Scottsbluff 76, Gering 51

Class C-1 Sub-District

District C1-2

Lincoln Christian 37, Malcolm 33

District C1-3

Louisville 76, Boys Town 16

District C1-5

North Bend Central 38, Arlington 22

District C1-8

Grand Island Central Catholic 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 24

District C1-10

Broken Bow 70, Ainsworth 43

Class C-2 Sub-District

District C2-1

Freeman 44, Tri County 21

District C2-3

Guardian Angels 84, Tekamah-Herman 33

District C2-4

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Omaha Nation 35

District C2-5

Crofton 71, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41

District C2-6

Clarkson/Leigh 41, Stanton 16

District C2-12

Bridgeport 77, Bayard 48

Class D-1 Sub-District

District D1-2

Weeping Water 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33

District D1-3

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Osmond 25

District D1-6

Twin River 48, High Plains Community 40

District D1-7

Heartland 33, Deshler 27

District D1-8

Shelton 68, Harvard 15

District D1-9

Amherst 54, Alma 48, OT

Pleasanton 69, Axtell 30

District D1-12

South Platte 70, Minatare 15

Class D-2 Sub-District

District D2-2

Exeter/Milligan 65, Nebraska Lutheran 21

District D2-7

Franklin 35, Red Cloud 12

District D2-8

Loomis 50, Bertrand 34

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 59, Brady 14

District D2-9

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Wallace 23

District D2-11

Leyton 37, Creek Valley 18

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LES says prepare for planned outages for the next 36 hours
LES “optimistic” we won’t see more rolling outages Tuesday
Central U.S. in level three emergency, power companies urge conservation
Norris Public Power District to start planned outages
Utility companies ask customers to voluntarily conserve energy

Latest News

Nebraska Guard
Fatigued Huskers lose at Maryland, 64-50
Devaney Center loses power during rolling blackouts, Huskers hope to practice on Tuesday
Huskers Travel to No. 24 Northwestern Wednesday
Lincoln Stars forward Yu Sato celebrates his first USHL goal.
Sato scores first USHL goal in Stars win