HS Basketball Scoreboard (Tuesday, Feb. 16)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below are the high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Feb. 16 . By The Associated Press.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Beatrice 63, Wahoo 62

Omaha Concordia 73, Douglas County West 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

NSAA Playoffs

Class B Sub-District

District B-2

Elkhorn North 65, Elkhorn 60

District B-4

Crete 44, Beatrice 37

Norris 57, Nebraska City 12

District B-5

Final

South Sioux City 57, Blair 46

Class C-1 Sub-District

Final

Scottsbluff 76, Gering 51

Class C-1 Sub-District

District C1-2

Lincoln Christian 37, Malcolm 33

District C1-3

Louisville 76, Boys Town 16

District C1-5

North Bend Central 38, Arlington 22

District C1-8

Grand Island Central Catholic 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 24

District C1-10

Broken Bow 70, Ainsworth 43

Class C-2 Sub-District

District C2-1

Freeman 44, Tri County 21

District C2-3

Guardian Angels 84, Tekamah-Herman 33

District C2-4

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Omaha Nation 35

District C2-5

Crofton 71, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41

District C2-6

Clarkson/Leigh 41, Stanton 16

District C2-12

Bridgeport 77, Bayard 48

Class D-1 Sub-District

District D1-2

Weeping Water 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33

District D1-3

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Osmond 25

District D1-6

Twin River 48, High Plains Community 40

District D1-7

Heartland 33, Deshler 27

District D1-8

Shelton 68, Harvard 15

District D1-9

Amherst 54, Alma 48, OT

Pleasanton 69, Axtell 30

District D1-12

South Platte 70, Minatare 15

Class D-2 Sub-District

District D2-2

Exeter/Milligan 65, Nebraska Lutheran 21

District D2-7

Franklin 35, Red Cloud 12

District D2-8

Loomis 50, Bertrand 34

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 59, Brady 14

District D2-9

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Wallace 23

District D2-11

Leyton 37, Creek Valley 18

