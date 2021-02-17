Advertisement

LPD: Woman backs up car, hits person following argument

Miko Williams
Miko Williams(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman was recently arrested by the Lincoln Police Department for hitting someone with her car following an argument.

Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to an apartment near Superior and 14th Streets for a report of a traffic crash.

LPD said officers made contact with a victim who stated that a person they know, identified as Miko Williams, had hit them with a car after an argument.

According to police, the victim reported that they tried walking away from Williams’ car when she accelerated backwards toward them and hit them with the car.

LPD said officers saw evidence at the scene consistent with the victim’s account of what happened. Officers said Williams then left the area in her car.

As an officer was responding to the scene, LPD said the officer saw Williams’ car on Superior Street and they initiated a traffic stop identifying the driver as Williams.

The victim’s injuries were minor but consistent with being hit by the car. Williams was arrested for assault charges.

