LSO: Marijuana, cash, Xanax pills and defaced firearm found in narcotics search warrant

Guang Gatwech
Guang Gatwech(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people involved in an ongoing narcotics investigation.

LSO said deputies served a search warrant on Tuesday as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation with the Narcotics Task Force.

The search warrant was for an apartment on N 10th Street, where deputies said they arrested Guang Gatwech for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of marijuana greater than an ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of money while violating drug laws.

Gatwech’s girlfriend, Logan Miller, was cited for possession of marijuana greater than an ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

LSO said deputies found the following at their apartment: three firearms, one of which had the serial number defaced, 2.7 ounces of marijuana, $181 cash and more than 100 Xanax pills.

