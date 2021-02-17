Man escapes serious injury after late Tuesday night shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a man in his 40s escaped serious injury after being shot at in his vehicle.

It happened late Tuesday night around 11 p.m. at Capitol Avenue and F Street, just a couple blocks to the southwest of Lincoln High.

Police say the victim’s SUV was shot at multiple times, but the victim himself was just grazed by a single bullet. LPD says the man did not require medical attention.

Officers are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 402-441-6000.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.