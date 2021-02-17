Man escapes serious injury after late Tuesday night shooting
The incident happened around 11 p.m. at Capitol Avenue & F Street
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:52 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a man in his 40s escaped serious injury after being shot at in his vehicle.
It happened late Tuesday night around 11 p.m. at Capitol Avenue and F Street, just a couple blocks to the southwest of Lincoln High.
Police say the victim’s SUV was shot at multiple times, but the victim himself was just grazed by a single bullet. LPD says the man did not require medical attention.
Officers are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 402-441-6000.
