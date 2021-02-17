Microsoft messaging app Teams crashes

(Gray News) - Microsoft said Wednesday that is was seeing issues affecting its Teams app affecting users ability to message each other and hold live events.

The Microsoft 365 Access official Twitter account said the issues were happening for people in North America and South America. The website Down Detector noted a sizable spike in reported problems starting around 10 a.m. ET.

Many businesses increasingly rely on Teams and other messaging apps as employees work remotely during the ongoing pandemic.

Slack, another popular app, also experienced technical issues in early January.

We've determined that Teams live events may also be impacted by this issue, and we've confirmed that users located in South America may also experience impact. Additional information can be found in the admin center under TM240228. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) February 17, 2021

