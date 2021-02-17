Advertisement

Missing community corrections inmate arrested in Omaha

(Gray Media)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln more than a month ago has been arrested by the Omaha Police Department. Anna Berg (#392332) was taken into custody during a traffic stop at 42nd and G Street in Omaha on the afternoon of Feb. 15, 2021. She faces new charges related to criminal impersonation – presenting a false identification to a law enforcement officer and driving while under suspension.

Berg failed to return to CCC-L on Jan. 1, 2021 from her work assignment in the community. She started serving a three year sentence on Feb. 3, 2020 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) out of Douglas County.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LES says prepare for planned outages for the next 36 hours
LES “optimistic” we won’t see more rolling outages Tuesday
Central U.S. in level three emergency, power companies urge conservation
Norris Public Power District to start planned outages
Utility companies ask customers to voluntarily conserve energy

Latest News

The sub-zero temperatures we’ve been seeing over the last two weeks have been keeping a lot of...
Cold weather keeping local HVAC technicians busy with heating repairs
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Tuesday, Feb. 16)
Thousands of Nebraskans experienced power outages this morning as part of rotating outages...
Thousands of Nebraskans impacted by rotating power outages, companies say it was out of their control
Thousands impacted by power outages
Thousands of Nebraskans impacted by rotating power outages