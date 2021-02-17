Missing community corrections inmate arrested in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln more than a month ago has been arrested by the Omaha Police Department. Anna Berg (#392332) was taken into custody during a traffic stop at 42nd and G Street in Omaha on the afternoon of Feb. 15, 2021. She faces new charges related to criminal impersonation – presenting a false identification to a law enforcement officer and driving while under suspension.

Berg failed to return to CCC-L on Jan. 1, 2021 from her work assignment in the community. She started serving a three year sentence on Feb. 3, 2020 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) out of Douglas County.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.