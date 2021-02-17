Advertisement

Nebraska environmental authority monitors Mead ethanol facility spill

’It is poison’: Mead residents describe affects of city’s ethanol plant
’It is poison’: Mead residents describe affects of city’s ethanol plant(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEAD, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is monitoring the discharge from an ethanol facility in Mead.

NDEE responded to the Feb. 12 spill at AltEn ethanol facility and monitored it through the weekend. According to the NDEE release issued Wednesday, the agency observed spill material in culverts up to 4.5 miles southeast of the initial spill site.

AltEn has constructed a dam south of Highway 66 and Road 7 to prevent the spill from reaching the Platte River.

A sample collected from the spill has revealed pesticides. The Environmental Protection Agency Region 7 was called to assess the spill and give cleanup advice. Sampling efforts could take two weeks to return.

The release states, “NDEE directed AltEn to provide written plans by noon on Feb. 18. These plans are expected to describe how the facility will recover, transport, and dispose of the digester material and how the facility plans to prevent and contain a potential discharge from its second digester.”

Frozen pipes were to blame for the spill, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LES “optimistic” we won’t see more rolling outages Tuesday
Southwest Power Pool (SPP)
UPDATE: “We’re not out of the woods”: SPP raises to alert level 2
Thomas Lally
Baby brought to hospital with fractures & head injury, father arrested
The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department lowered the COVID-19 Risk Dial down to mid-yellow...
Lincoln Mayor has goal to begin vaccinating teachers in 3 weeks
Additional blackouts expected, Norris Public Power says

Latest News

Grand Island Police arrested Tevin Rondeau, 27, after he stole a city-owned vehicle Tuesday.
GI man arrested after stealing city vehicle
SPP lowers Energy Emergency Alert to Level 1
Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire Tuesday at a home on S 46th Street.
Pets rescued from house fire in East Lincoln
Guang Gatwech
LSO: Marijuana, cash, Xanax pills and defaced firearm found in narcotics search warrant