Advertisement

Nebraska likely to get more than 60,000 vaccine doses this week

Nebraska COVID-19/Coronavirus Vaccine Update
Nebraska COVID-19/Coronavirus Vaccine Update(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska expects more than 60,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to be available in the state this week.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said it expects to receive 59,450 doses of the vaccines this week as officials continue to focus on vaccinating everyone 65 and older across Nebraska.

It’s not yet clear how many doses will be allocated this week to a new federal program that is distributing some virus shots through select pharmacies.

Last week, that program received 5,700 doses of the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LES “optimistic” we won’t see more rolling outages Tuesday
Southwest Power Pool (SPP)
UPDATE: “We’re not out of the woods”: SPP raises to alert level 2
Thomas Lally
Baby brought to hospital with fractures & head injury, father arrested
The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department lowered the COVID-19 Risk Dial down to mid-yellow...
Lincoln Mayor has goal to begin vaccinating teachers in 3 weeks
An e-mail sent out to UNL Students late Monday night about the possible initial rolling...
UNL: LES advises university of initial rolling blackout phase

Latest News

LIVE: Update on COVID-19 vaccines in Nebraska
LES, NPPD: Level 2 alert remains in place, no blackouts yet required
The Southwest Power Pool issued an Energy Emergency Alert Level 2 on February 16, 2021.
“Continue conserving energy”: Level 2 Energy Emergency Alert in effect
Vehicle shot at in Lincoln
Man escapes serious injury after late Tuesday night shooting