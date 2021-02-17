Advertisement

Nebraska rodeo coach injured by horse dies following surgery

ap images, ambulance generic
ap images, ambulance generic(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
McCOOK, Neb. (AP) — Mid-Plains Community College in southwestern Nebraska says its head rodeo coach has unexpectedly died following his release from a hospital after he was injured by a horse.

The school in McCook said 45-year-old Garrett Nokes died Sunday at his McCook home within days of being released from a hospital following emergency surgery for a head injury caused by a horse on his property the evening of Jan. 28.

Nokes was taken to McCook Community Hospital, then flown to Kearney, where he underwent surgery. Nokes is survived by his wife, Laura, and their two sons, Trevor and Parker.

