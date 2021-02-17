Advertisement

Pets rescued from house fire in East Lincoln

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire Tuesday at a home on S 46th Street.
By Laura Halm
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A number of pets were rescued from a house fire in East Lincoln.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue rushed to a home near 46th and L Streets for a report of a fire.

LFR said when crews arrived, they could see smoke coming from the front of the home. A neighbor called 911 because the homeowners were not home at the time.

Firefighters were able to get inside the home and found the fire in the kitchen. Crews were able to extinguish the fire within minutes and the fire didn’t spread beyond the kitchen.

Several animals were rescued from the fire, one receiving oxygen via a pet 02 mask carried by every engine company. LFR said all the pets are doing fine now.

Inspector Relford determined it was a grease fire on the stove that caused the fire and it caused $30,000 worth of damage.

