Advertisement

Portion of West A Street to close on Wednesday

Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A traffic alert for drivers in Lincoln on Wednesday: city leaders say a portion of West A Street will be closed.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, W A Street will be closed from S Coddington Avenue to SW 27th Street. All intersections in the work area will remain open but with a reduced speed of 25-mph.

Lincoln Transportation & Utilities say the closure is for sanitary sewer work and roundabout construction for the West A Street Improvement Project that’s being done to improve traffic flow, connectivity and efficiency in this area.

Work is scheduled to be completed in early summer.

Drivers are urged to avoid the work area by using SW 27th Street, W South Street and S Coddington Avenue. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained whenever possible. Travelers are encouraged to exercise caution around the work zone.

For more information on street closures, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LES “optimistic” we won’t see more rolling outages Tuesday
Southwest Power Pool (SPP)
UPDATE: “We’re not out of the woods”: SPP raises to alert level 2
Thomas Lally
Baby brought to hospital with fractures & head injury, father arrested
The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department lowered the COVID-19 Risk Dial down to mid-yellow...
Lincoln Mayor has goal to begin vaccinating teachers in 3 weeks
An e-mail sent out to UNL Students late Monday night about the possible initial rolling...
UNL: LES advises university of initial rolling blackout phase

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Lincoln Police at the scene of a shooting late Tuesday night at Capitol Avenue and F Street.
Man escapes serious injury after late Tuesday night shooting
Cold weather keeping local HVAC technicians busy with heating repairs
Cold weather keeping local HVAC technicians busy with heating repairs
The sub-zero temperatures we’ve been seeing over the last two weeks have been keeping a lot of...
Cold weather keeping local HVAC technicians busy with heating repairs