Portion of West A Street to close on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A traffic alert for drivers in Lincoln on Wednesday: city leaders say a portion of West A Street will be closed.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, W A Street will be closed from S Coddington Avenue to SW 27th Street. All intersections in the work area will remain open but with a reduced speed of 25-mph.

Lincoln Transportation & Utilities say the closure is for sanitary sewer work and roundabout construction for the West A Street Improvement Project that’s being done to improve traffic flow, connectivity and efficiency in this area.

Work is scheduled to be completed in early summer.

Drivers are urged to avoid the work area by using SW 27th Street, W South Street and S Coddington Avenue. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained whenever possible. Travelers are encouraged to exercise caution around the work zone.

