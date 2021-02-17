State Wrestling highlights and results
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2021 NSAA Wrestling State Championship is happening Wednesday - Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
John Friendt is not your friend when he's on the wrestling mat. The Lincoln Southeast senior advances to the State Semifinals with a pair of victories Wednesday morning (1st Round pin + 5-3 decision in quarterfinals).@LSEAthletics @1011_News #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/fCz9quJL0P— Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) February 17, 2021
"Dude, I'm just here to wrestle... Its an amazing feeling. All my hard work is finally paying off."— Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) February 17, 2021
-Lincoln Southwest's Landan McLaughlin, moments after advancing to the State Semifinals.@lswathletics @1011_News #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/YjYk40jqv6
2 state matches, 2 state wins. Lincoln Pius X 182-pounder Dontae Thomas advances to the Semifinals.@PiusXtra @1011_News #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/p2Z4gB9Af0— Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) February 17, 2021
Lincoln East advances five wrestlers into the State Semifinals.— Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) February 17, 2021
-Gabe Turman
-Brandon Baustert
-Keith Smith
-Case Jurgens
-Nic Swift@EastWrestling @EastSpartans @1011_News pic.twitter.com/0PBWogfyty
Hello from the Day 1 of 4 at the NSAA State Wrestling Chsmpionships. Different format + fan restrictions. But some wrasslin’, nonetheless. #nebpreps @1011_News pic.twitter.com/Pq4bmEPYO6— Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) February 17, 2021
