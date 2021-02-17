Advertisement

Taliban tweet threatens Malala; Twitter removes account

A Pakistani Taliban militant who shot Malala Yousafzai in 2012, has threatened a second attempt...
A Pakistani Taliban militant who shot Malala Yousafzai in 2012, has threatened a second attempt on her life, saying in a tweet that next time, “there would be no mistake." Twitter said Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, that it permanently suspended Ehsanullah Ehsan's account following the posting.(Source: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani Taliban militant who is alleged to have shot Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has threatened a second attempt on her life, saying in a tweet that next time, “there would be no mistake.”

Twitter says it permanently suspended Ehsanullah Ehsan’s account on Wednesday following the posting.

Yousafzai herself tweeted, asking both the Pakistan military and Prime Minister Imran Khan to explain how her shooter escaped from government custody.

Ehsan was arrested in 2017 but escaped in January 2020 from a so-called safe house where he was being held by Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

The circumstances of both his arrest and escape have been shrouded in mystery and controversy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LES “optimistic” we won’t see more rolling outages Tuesday
Southwest Power Pool (SPP)
UPDATE: “We’re not out of the woods”: SPP raises to alert level 2
Thomas Lally
Baby brought to hospital with fractures & head injury, father arrested
The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department lowered the COVID-19 Risk Dial down to mid-yellow...
Lincoln Mayor has goal to begin vaccinating teachers in 3 weeks
Additional blackouts expected, Norris Public Power says

Latest News

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died
Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh is surprised with the Presidential Medal of...
Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Limbaugh at State of the Union
Many homeowners paid for their upgrades with savings last year, according to NerdWallet’s 2020...
Popular 2021 home upgrades — and how to pay for them
A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign...
SC Democrats walk out to protest restrictive abortion bill
The frigid temperatures and merciless winds have power out to communities, particularly those...
Power outages linger for millions as another icy storm looms