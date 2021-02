Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department today announced that two more residents have died from COVID-19. The deaths were a woman in her 90s in a long-term care facility, and a man in his 90s who was hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Lancaster County is now 214.

LLCHD reports 67 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 27,630.

Visit lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19dashboard to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: 12,190

Weekly positivity rate:

February 7 through 13: 18 percent

February 14 through 17: 23 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 28 with 22 from Lancaster County (two on ventilators) and 6 from other communities (none on ventilators).

Vaccine doses administered: 60,078

An online COVID-19 vaccine registration form for Lancaster County residents is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register.

The vaccine is not yet available for the general public. As vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register. The registration is open to all County residents, but those who are in Phase1B – those age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions – are encouraged to register.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at mid-yellow, indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading. Recommendations include:

Cautious expansion of interactions with others – outdoor activities preferred

Continue wearing a mask and distance yourself when around others from outside of your household.

Attend businesses, gatherings and events only with modifications (i.e. physical distancing, face masks, and capacity limits)

Follow CDC Travel Guidelines

