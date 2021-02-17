Advertisement

White House relaunches Snapchat account

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you have missed the official White House Snapchat account, you’ll be glad to hear that it is back.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration relaunched the account with a message from the president talking about the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his first Snapchat as president, President Joe Biden donned a mask and pleaded with Snapchatters to wear one too.

The country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, also made an appearance.

The White House Snapchat account was created in 2016 under the Obama administration and was also used by the Trump administration, but the company terminated the account following the United States Capitol riots.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LES says prepare for planned outages for the next 36 hours
LES “optimistic” we won’t see more rolling outages Tuesday
Central U.S. in level three emergency, power companies urge conservation
Norris Public Power District to start planned outages
Utility companies ask customers to voluntarily conserve energy

Latest News

President Joe Biden comforts a second grade student during a CNN town hall.
President Joe Biden comforts a second grader during a CNN town hall
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Hagerstown Regional Airport, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021,...
Biden optimistic on reopening of elementary schools
The sub-zero temperatures we’ve been seeing over the last two weeks have been keeping a lot of...
Cold weather keeping local HVAC technicians busy with heating repairs
A woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. ...
Millions endure record cold without power; at least 20 dead
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Tuesday, Feb. 16)