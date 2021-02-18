7th Annual Shoes for Miles drive hoping to collect 300 pairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family suffering a loss no family should have to go through is using a shoe drive to bring awareness to congenital heart defects.

This is the 7th annual Shoes for Miles. The shoe drive draws attention to CHD’s which is one of the world’s most common birth defects. Miles’ parents Greg and Dana are hoping to collect 300 pairs of new shoes in honor of their son, Miles, who died seven years ago.

“We hope to make a difference through this shoe drive, and we are so thankful for the community every year for supporting it.,” Dana Ludvik said. “We know that people care and remember Miles and are supportive of this mission.”

This year the shoes are going to families at the Asian Community and Cultural Center. The drive ends on February 21st, and shoes can be dropped off in person at Threads-Footloose and Fancy Downtown; there is also an Amazon wishlist or Venmo is accepted.

For more information visit .

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.