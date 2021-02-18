Aurora High School hosts mental health day for seniors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The pandemic has prompted many discussions around mental health, so much so a Central Nebraska school made it their priority during Wednesday’s school day.

Seniors at Aurora High School were told to dress for success on Wednesday. Instead of having a career and industry fair like the rest of the school, they spent their morning with speakers and breakout sessions trying to de-stigmatize mental health. It was a project that was four months in the works.

“It’s a huge issue that every school in the state is facing,” Aurora’s High School Principal Doug Kittle said.

Aurora’s principal is talking about finding resources for students struggling with mental health.

“Since last March when we went into remote learning the number of our students that are struggling with wellness issues has gone up,” Kittle said.

That’s why 93 seniors were able to hear from professionals on a variety of topics including caring for yourself and strategies for coping with anxiety.

“I thought it was an interesting way to spend the day,” Cassidy Knust an Aurora Senior said. ”I think that it was very beneficial.”

“I was excited that we were going to have a speaker come and talk to us about something that for a lot of people you don’t get to talk about mental health all that much,” Jeremy Oswald said.

The seniors said one of the biggest struggles for themselves and their classmates is the fear of the unknown that comes with being a senior, but then the pandemic heightened it; making days like Wednesday important.

“We just thought we needed to give our students the opportunity to better themselves,” said Kittle.

Aurora’s principal plans to make a mental health seminar an annual event and then incorporate the rest of the high school.

