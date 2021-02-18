Burglar steals jewelry, electronics and more from home in NW Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a home break-in where nearly $2,000 worth of items were stolen.

On Wednesday around 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a belated burglary at a home near 48th and Kingsley Streets in Northwest Lincoln.

LPD said officers spoke to the homeowner who said that someone had used a rock to break out her backyard window and got access to her home.

According to police, the suspect stole $400 worth of jewelry, $550 worth of electronics and other items in the home. Investigators estimate the total loss around $1,900.

Investigators processed the home for forensic and digital evidence, as well as conducted a neighborhood canvass. Anyone with information on this case should call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

