Degrees Of Change...Our Warm-Up Continues...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For many of us the continued improvement in our temperatures is our primary concern...but we’ve also got a couple of precipitation chances to ponder as well...

Our warm-up continued on Thursday with many areas returning to the 20s by afternoon...the warmest day we’ve seen in about 2 weeks. Temperatures should return to the mid-and-upper 20s for the local area on Friday...with readings expected to reach the lower-to-mid 30s for both Saturday and Sunday. At this time it also continues to look like we could jump into the 40-to-45° range by Monday and Tuesday of next week...with Wednesday and Thursday then turning a bit cooler. That expected cool down will be more “seasonal” in nature...and not come close to replicating the bitter arctic blast of earlier this week.

Now that we have a handle on temperatures over the next several days...we turn our attention to precipitation chances. A couple of weak low pressure waves will slide across the area Thursday night-into-Friday morning. Flurries or very light snow showers will be possible with little-or-no snowfall accumulations expected at this time. A more significant chance of moisture moves into the region Saturday night and into the day on Sunday. This system will bring the chance for light snowfall accumulations...generally 1″-or-less is how it looks right now...to much of the area. We also could see the chance for some light freezing drizzle at times during this event. Another weather-maker may try and bring some additional moisture into the region by the middle of next week...so we will include some small precipitation chances over that period as well. No “big” storms expected at this time...but we will continue to update these precipitation possibilities over the coming days.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy early...then increasing cloudiness with a slight chance for flurries or very light snow showers. Lows around 0° to 5°. Southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Some morning flurries or light snow showers...then turning partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-to-upper 20s. Winds becoming westerly at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly-to-mostly cloudy with areas of fog possible late. Not as cold. Lows around 10° to 15°. South winds of 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Patchy morning fog...then variable cloudiness and a little warmer...with a chance for freezing drizzle or light snow late Saturday night. Highs in the low-to-mid 30s. South winds of 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.