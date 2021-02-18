Advertisement

Four Corners Health District completely out of COVID-19 vaccine due to weather delays

A York County resident receives one of the last doses left in the county Thursday afternoon.
A York County resident receives one of the last doses left in the county Thursday afternoon.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather across the country is still impacting Nebraskans, though it’s not rolling outages this time; today it’s canceled vaccine clinics.

Eight hundred doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were supposed to arrive to the Four Corners Health District this week, but those doses didn’t come.

“That’s our entire supply and we have almost 45,000 people in our district, so unless we receive those doses, we make no progress,” Laura McDougall, Executive Director of Four Corners Health District said.

The Health Department had to shorten its clinics Thursday, including one in York which gave 60 fewer shots than planned.

“It’s disappointing,” Tamara Wiens, Infection Control Director for York General Hospital said. “A lot of people are waiting patiently, some not so patiently because they’re so excited to get their vaccine.”

The district was able to hold shortened clinics on Thursday using every last dose of the vaccine the district had. Clinics Friday have been canceled and those planned for next week are up in the air.

“Having to cancel clinics is a big deal,” McDougall said.

They’re not the only health districts dealing with this problem. The governor said shipments across the state were delayed due to weather.

“It’s discouraging for people too,” McDougall said. “When they’re expecting to have the vaccine and an appointment for the week and we have to cancel and say maybe next week.”

They’re asking for patience.

“I think at some point we’ll get this vaccine,” McDougall said. “We know we’ll get it and we think it’ll come in a larger amount so we’ll just be waiting.”

