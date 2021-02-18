Huskers Rally to Upset #24 Northwestern

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - Kate Cain produced a perfect shooting night on her way to tying her career high with 22 points, while Isabelle Bourne added 21 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to lead a furious Nebraska rally on the road to claim a 71-64 women’s basketball win over No. 24 Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Cain, who became the 34th 1,000-point scorer in Nebraska history with her layup after winning the opening tip, went a perfect 7-for-7 from the floor and 8-for-8 at the free throw line, including all six of her free throw attempts in the final 40 seconds to seal the Husker rally from a 14-point second-quarter deficit against the defending Big Ten co-champions.Cain scored 10 points during Nebraska’s 31-point fourth-quarter eruption, after the Huskers trailed 44-40 at the end of the third period. She added eight rebounds and two blocks in the contest.

Bourne was just as big for the Big Red, which improved to 10-9 on the season and 8-8 in the Big Ten as the only team in the conference to record four wins over AP Top 25 teams at game time. The Huskers completed a season sweep of the Wildcats, who slipped to 11-5 overall and 9-5 in the league.

