Large development coming to North Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Construction is set to start on a new development called Northstar Crossing.

It will be off of 27th and Folkways Boulevard and will include 500,000 square feet of commercial space.

The site, behind Lincoln North Star, has sat empty for more than 30 years. Now an Omaha-based developer hopes to bring new life to the area and also more than 1,000 new employment opportunities.

“This is going to be a big opportunity for the city of Lincoln,” said The Lerner Company Vice President, Ben Meier.

The developer, The Lerner Company said they’ve seen great success with a development they brought to the 27th and Superior area more than 30 years ago.

“It was the most visited shopping center in the state of Nebraska.. so we’re pretty excited about what that says about our project,” said Meier.

Now they hope the Northstar Crossing nearby will be fairly similar.

“We had a lot of tenants that wanted to get in there but couldn’t, so we thought this was the next logical move,” said Meier.

Meier said it will be primarily full of retail and could also have a convenience store.

“We’re going to put in a bunch of retail pads.. and so you’ll see service restaurant oriented type things, we’re anticipating a grocer and other things like that”.

As for what specific businesses will go in the space, he said there will be some that are new to Lincoln, others already have stores here but they’re looking to add another location.

They can’t make any announcements yet about which businesses are looking to fill the space but the plan is to have its first tenants open their doors in early 2022.

