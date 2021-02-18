Lincoln Mayor asks for public input on next Police Chief

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is seeking input from the community on the “skills and qualities residents would like to see in Lincoln’s next Police Chief.”

Former Chief Jeff Bliemeister resigned at the beginning of the year to take a new position at Bryan Health. Brian Jackson is serving as Acting Chief during the search.

The City will be holding virtual listening sessions and focus groups to get public input, according to a release from the City. They have also posted an online survey for residents to give their feedback and priorities. More information about the listening sessions and focus groups will be posted when it’s available.

The public engagement efforts will continue until mid-March when a job announcement will be released for the position. Applications will be due by the end of April, and an interview panel will meet with the top candidates in late May. There will be another public forum in June before a job offer is made, subject to City Council approval.

The City will be working with the Police Executive Research Forum, an organization that has assisted with more than 75 searches in the last ten years, in screening potential candidates.

“Our goal is to identify a Police Chief who best meets the unique needs of our vibrant, diverse, and growing community,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “I encourage community members to participate in the effort to identify the best person to take on the challenge of leading this important public safety agency.”

