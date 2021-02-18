LPS failures higher among remote learners

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools released its failure analysis which breaks down who is failing two or more classes.

This year the data breaks it down even further separating in-class and remote learners.

Despite there being more than 9,000 fewer remote learners in LPS middle and high schools, more remote learners are failing classes than traditional students.

At the end of the first semester, there were 6,275 100% remote learners in LPS middle and high schools.

26.9% or nearly 1,700 had failed two or more classes.

At the same time, there were 15,522 traditional learners.

Their failure rate was 8.89% or about 1,400 students.

“We’re certainly not pleased with the number of failures we have in our remote learning population but we are not surprised by the number,” Matt Larson the Associate Superintendent for Instruction said. “We are heartened by the fact that the percent of our students at the high school level with two or more failures who are remote learners is lower than other major school districts in the state of Nebraska.”

The middle school with the highest remote failure rate was Culler at nearly 42% and the high school level it was Northeast at almost 38%.

“We’re in the process right now of developing a learning loss plan so that over the course of the next couple of years we can address student needs,” Larson said. “Intervene and make sure that all students that all students can graduate on time.”

From 2018 to 2019 LPS schools saw failure rates drop in 11 of its 18 middle and high schools.

Between 2019 and 2020 all 18 saw an increase of at least 2.4%.

The biggest jump was Lefler Middle School which went from 2.6% in 2019 to 14.4% in 2020.

“At the middle school level if students fail a course they do not have to retake it they advance to high school,” Larson said. “High school level you have to accumulate a certain level of credits to graduate. One of the reasons we track failure data is its part of our early warning system.”

LPS says over the last year it’s learned a lot about the dos and don’ts of remote learning and that next year’s remote curriculum will reflect that.

“Going to have dedicated remote learning teachers and classes that are filled with remote learners,” Larson said.

The schools that performed the best with remote learning Moore Middle School at 11.1% and East High School at 13.1%.

Though the remote rates are still far greater than the in-person rates.

For students at Moore, it was only 1.9% and for students in the school at East, it was only 4.4%.

The district says both East and Moore were toward the bottom with the percentage of remote learners overall.

