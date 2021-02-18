Man arrested for assaulting stranger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who they say assaulted a stranger earlier this month.

On Friday, February 5th around 7:45 a.m., officers responded 11th and N Streets for a report of an assault.

A man told officers that he’d been approached by another man, eventually identified as Gabriel A. Sterling, and explained that Sterling had thrown a small cloth container at his head and then charged at him unprovoked.

The victim said Sterling then started punching him repeatedly in the body and head, temporarily knocking him out.

The man suffered significant face injuries, specifically above his left and right eye, he also suffered a gash to his elbow where he hit the ground after being knocked unconscious.

LPD investigators obtained video surveillance from a nearby apartment building that recorded the assault. Police said the video corroborated the man’s explanation of the assault.

Officers said by using the victim’s description, video surveillance and investigator’s knowledge of known people who pass through that area frequently, investigators were able to identify the suspect as Sterling.

Sterling was arrested on Tuesday at the City Mission for 1st degree assault charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.