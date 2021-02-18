Advertisement

Nebraska expects to get vaccines to general population by April or May

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Thursday, Gov. Pete Ricketts and state officials discussed vaccine distribution throughout the state and how an increase in doses could mean getting vaccines to the general population by April or May.

Although Nebraska is participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, none of Nebraska’s pharmacies received vaccines through the program this week.

DHHS incident commander Angie Ling said some of the state’s allotted vaccines have not made it to the state due to the extreme weather most of the U.S. has had this week.

According to Ling, vaccine production is expected to increase and Johnson & Johnson is expected to get its vaccine approved shortly. This gives the state hope that it can vaccinate the general population by April or May.

Gov. Ricketts said the state’s main priority in vaccine rollout is the number of people getting their second doses.

According to the CDC, Nebraska ranks 22nd in the U.S., including Washington, D.C. in this category. The CDC ranks Nebraska 43rd in first doses administered and 45th in total doses used. Gov. Ricketts said the state needs to do better overall in vaccine rollout.

