Advertisement

Nebraska launches new site to calculate property tax refund

Money
Money(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska taxpayers who want to claim an income tax credit for some of the property taxes they paid have a new tool to help them calculate what they’re owed.

It’s available at the state Department of Revenue’s website, http://revenue.nebraska.gov. The feature on the website is called the Nebraska School District Property Tax Lookup Tool.

Taxpayers who want to find what they’re owed need to plug in the county where their property is located, the parcel number for the property and their property tax statement year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPP issues Energy Emergency Alert Level 2
Lincoln Police at the scene of a shooting late Tuesday night at Capitol Avenue and F Street.
Man escapes serious injury after late Tuesday night shooting
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died
ap images, ambulance generic
Nebraska rodeo coach injured by horse dies following surgery
Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire Tuesday at a home on S 46th Street.
Pets rescued from house fire in East Lincoln

Latest News

LIVE: Update on COVID-19 vaccines in Nebraska
Racial slurs alleged at girls basketball game in Norfolk
Lincoln restaurant owner in international cooking competition
The winner will be featured in a magazine and receive $20,000, but it’s what Pepe Fierro wants...
Lincoln restaurant owner in international cooking competition