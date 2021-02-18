Nebraska launches new site to calculate property tax refund

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska taxpayers who want to claim an income tax credit for some of the property taxes they paid have a new tool to help them calculate what they’re owed.

It’s available at the state Department of Revenue’s website, http://revenue.nebraska.gov. The feature on the website is called the Nebraska School District Property Tax Lookup Tool.

Taxpayers who want to find what they’re owed need to plug in the county where their property is located, the parcel number for the property and their property tax statement year.

