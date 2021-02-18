Nebraska, Minnesota set for Top 5 Showdown

The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team will host No. 5 Minnesota in a pair of top-five showdowns this weekend at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers and Golden Gophers will battle on Friday at 8 p.m. on BTN. After a rest day on Saturday, the teams will square off again on Sunday at 11 a.m. on BTN. Both BTN telecasts will also have live streams available on the FoxSports app and website.

Husker Sports Network will broadcast all the Husker action on HSN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and the Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 27th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.

Nebraska is off to a 6-0 start after a pair of wins at Rutgers last weekend. The Huskers will be facing a ranked opponent for the first time this season.

The Huskers led the Big Ten in defense last season and so far this season have picked up where they left off, holding opponents to .139 hitting to rank third in the conference.

Nebraska ranks second in the conference in kills (14.75 per set), assists (13.20 per set) and third in service aces (1.80 per set). NU is showing a marked improvement in the aces column from last year, when the Big Red ranked 13th in league play in aces per set (1.00).

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations