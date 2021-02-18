Advertisement

Norris tops Crete, wins Subdistrict B-4

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the game on the line in the final minute, Norris’ Bri Stai blocked a shot and sank a pair of free throws to help the Titans win Subdistrict B-4. Stai, a Central Missouri recruit, helped Norris get one step closer to the state tournament. The Titans (19-2) will play in the Sub-State round on Saturday.

Kalli Kroeker scored a game-high 12 points for Norris. Crete was led by Hannah Newton’s 11 points.

