NPPD: Beware of uptick in scam activity

COLUMBUS, Neb. - The Nebraska Public Power District is asking its customers to be wary of scammers trying to take advantage of the recent winter weather and power outages.

NPPD said these predatory individuals will call and state the customer’s bill must be paid immediately or the power will be shut off and will recommend several methods of payment. They may also indicate that immediate payment will keep someone from being included in emergent rotating outages.

Sometimes the scammer’s caller-identification is falsified so it appears to originate from the utility company, a practice known as ‘spoofing’.”

“Scammers have gotten very crafty in recent years and will often strike during severe events. Scammers can be very convincing and will do their best to get someone worried, or confused enough, they make a mistake and give away their money,” said NPPD Retail General Manager Pat Hanrahan.

“This past week has been difficult for many people, and it’s important to remember these scammers are always looking for an opportunity to take advantage of someone.”

One NPPD customer reported Thursday, a scammer called them posing as Publisher’s Clearing House and said because they paid their electric bill every month, they were entered into a drawing and won a large chunk of money.

The scammer asked for the customer’s banking information so they could deliver the money, but the customer refused and reported the call.

To help customers be wary of such scams, NPPD offers the following tips and suggestions:

NPPD, as a business practice, does not call to ask customers for a credit card number

NPPD does not demand payment with a pre-paid card

Any customer receiving such a call should not attempt to make payment over the phone using a credit or debit card

Write down the call back number or consider asking where the caller is located

Contact law enforcement

Let NPPD’s Centralized Customer Care Center at 1-877-ASK-NPPD (877-275-6773) know about the call

If served electrically by a rural public power district or municipality, customers should contact that organization before providing any type of payment

