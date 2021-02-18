Advertisement

Racial slurs alleged at girls basketball game in Norfolk

(KSNB)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The head of the Nebraska School Activities Association says he plans to meet with Norfolk public school officials after reports that an Omaha girls basketball team was subjected to racial slurs at a game.

Omaha Northwest reported earlier this week that racial slurs were shouted at its girls while they were leaving the floor in Norfolk on Friday.

The NSAA executive director Jay Bellar says he will meet with Norfolk officials Thursday.

Norfolk Public Schools said in a statement that it does not tolerate racism and apologized for any inappropriate comments or actions. Bellar says Norfolk school officials are currently investigating the situation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPP issues Energy Emergency Alert Level 2
Lincoln Police at the scene of a shooting late Tuesday night at Capitol Avenue and F Street.
Man escapes serious injury after late Tuesday night shooting
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died
ap images, ambulance generic
Nebraska rodeo coach injured by horse dies following surgery
Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire Tuesday at a home on S 46th Street.
Pets rescued from house fire in East Lincoln

Latest News

LIVE: Update on COVID-19 vaccines in Nebraska
Money
Nebraska launches new site to calculate property tax refund
Lincoln restaurant owner in international cooking competition
The winner will be featured in a magazine and receive $20,000, but it’s what Pepe Fierro wants...
Lincoln restaurant owner in international cooking competition