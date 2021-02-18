SPP Downgrades Energy Emergency Alert

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Southwest Power Pool has downgraded the Energy Emergency Alert for the entire 14-state jurisdiction.

In a press release late Wednesday night, SPP says it declared a Level 1 EEA around 11 p.m.

“Generation is currently sufficient to serve system-wide demand across the region and to fully satisfy operating reserve requirements,” according to the release. “We continue to urge all homes and businesses throughout our 14-state region to conserve electricity, but are not directing any interruptions of service at this time.”

It’s unclear if the emergency will be upgraded again in the hours or days ahead.

