UNL alerts students following report of weekend sex assault

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday evening, UNLPD issued a timely warning to let the campus community know about a sex assault that was reported on Tuesday. UNLPD said the victim and the suspect met through a dating app.

A timely warning is being issued in connection to a sexual assault and the suspect’s connection to additional incidents of alleged sexual misconduct. The victim reported to UNLPD on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 that she had been sexually assaulted in the suspect’s residence hall between Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13 after meeting the suspect on a social media platform. The suspect is described as a light complected male, with a thin build, dark hair, and in his early 20s.

UNLPD

According to the incident report, the alleged crime happened in the Selleck Quad. UNLPD tells 10/11 the victim is not a University of Nebraska student.

