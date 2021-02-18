Advertisement

Vaccine shipment delays force cancellation of some clinics

Nebraska COVID-19/Coronavirus Vaccine Update(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Some coronavirus vaccination events have been cancelled across Nebraska because winter weather delayed vaccine shipments.

Health officials in Beatrice and Hastings canceled vaccination appointments that were scheduled for this week because of the delays in shipments.

The West Central District Health Department in North Platte said it has enough vaccine on hand for the appointments it has scheduled this week, but it may have to delay next week’s vaccination clinics because of the shipment delays.

The state estimated that 6.5% of Nebraska’s population has now received both required doses of the vaccine.

