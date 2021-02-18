Warming temperatures into the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday morning temperatures will be cold, but again, not as cold as earlier in the week. There will be some morning clouds, however, we should see clearing skies with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. High temperatures should hit the upper teens Thursday afternoon with a northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

More sunshine should help temperatures to warm into the mid teens to lower 20s. (Weather Team)

High temperatures will be a bit warmer Thursday but still well below average. (1011 Weather Team)

Partly cloudy and cold tonight with the low around 5 above with the wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Mostly sunny skies on Friday and warmer, highs in the mid 20s and south wind 5 to 15 mph.

Partly sunny Saturday and we make it above freezing Saturday afternoon with the anticipated high in the mid 30s. A few snow showers will be possible Saturday night int Sunday morning with no significant accumulation expected. Partly sunny skies are expected Sunday afternoon with the high in the mid 30s.

We may hit 40 degrees on Monday with mostly sunny skies. Mostly sunny and mid 40s on Tuesday. Lower 40s for Wednesday and partly sunny.

High temperatures in the 40s next week. (1011 Weather Team)

