Advertisement

Bankers say economy is improving in rural parts of 10 states

Money
Money(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers suggests the economy is slowly improving in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states, but employment remains below the level it was at before the coronavirus pandemic began last year.

The overall index for the region increased to 53.8 in February from January’s 52.

Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy.  Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said the number of jobs in the region is down roughly 146,000, or 3.3%, from the level it was at before the pandemic began.

Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPP Downgrades Energy Emergency Alert to Zero
Racial slurs alleged at girls basketball game in Norfolk
2021 NSAA Wrestling Championship
State Wrestling highlights and results
Construction is set to start on a new development called Northstar Crossing. It will be off of...
Large development coming to North Lincoln

Latest News

LIVE: Update on COVID-19 vaccines in Nebraska
Temperatures will remain chilly on Friday, reaching the lower to middle 20s in eastern Nebraska...
Friday Forecast: Staying chilly...but trending warmer into the weekend
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning - 2/19/21
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning (Part 1)
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning - 2/19/21
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning (Part 2)