Advertisement

Crews battle house fire in Sutton

Fire crews are on scene of a house fire at 811 South Saunders in Sutton.
Fire crews are on scene of a house fire at 811 South Saunders in Sutton.(Tim Lewis, Clay County Emergency Manager)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Multiple fire crews are battling a house fire near Highway 6 in Sutton.

Firefighters were called out to a three-story home, located at 811 S. Saunders Avenue, around 11 a.m. Friday.

Clay County Emergency Manager Tim Lewis urged people to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

S. Saunders Avenue is closed at Hwy 6. For people needing to get into downtown Sutton, use Highway 6 via Ash Street.

Sutton, Clay Center and Grafton Fire departments all responded to the scene.

Stick with Local4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPP Downgrades Energy Emergency Alert to Zero
Money
Nebraska launches new site to calculate property tax refund
Racial slurs alleged at girls basketball game in Norfolk
2021 NSAA Wrestling Championship
State Wrestling highlights and results

Latest News

Highs in the 20s and 30s are expected for Friday afternoon.
Friday Forecast: Staying chilly...but trending warmer into the weekend
Governor Ricketts said those with underlying conditions younger than 65 will no longer be in...
Governor Ricketts discusses vaccines for those with underlying conditions, criminal justice reform
Aaron Satterfield
Man facing drug charges after officers catch him in stolen car
Covid-19 vaccine
CDC: Nebraska man’s death likely not from virus vaccine