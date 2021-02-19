Crews battle house fire in Sutton

SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Multiple fire crews are battling a house fire near Highway 6 in Sutton.

Firefighters were called out to a three-story home, located at 811 S. Saunders Avenue, around 11 a.m. Friday.

Clay County Emergency Manager Tim Lewis urged people to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

S. Saunders Avenue is closed at Hwy 6. For people needing to get into downtown Sutton, use Highway 6 via Ash Street.

Sutton, Clay Center and Grafton Fire departments all responded to the scene.

